Picayune Rancheria sign agreement to expand Madera County’s sheriff, fire services

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians celebrated the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding with Madera County on Friday, an agreement designed to expand sheriff’s office and fire services in the tribal land and the surrounding community near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino.

It will add to services already in place in the area.

“Station 8 has been open since the casino opened, fully funded by the casino, two people on duty a day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” explained Madera County Fire Chief Matt Watson.

Under the memorandum, the tribe will increase funding to the fire station, allowing it to add a third full-time member to their crew – and a new fire truck.

“Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino is one of the largest employers in Madera County,” Picayune Rancheria Chairperson Claudia Gonzales. “Through the fire station here locally we’ll be able to protect our employees, our patrons, our customers, and along with the community that lives here in this local area.”

The new memorandum also reimburses the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for patrolling the Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, and provides funding for the two new patrol vehicles that will be kept at the casino.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue says the tribe’s success impacts the entire county.

“We’re grateful for the trust the tribal community has placed in us throughout this continued partnership. We honor the roots of the Chukchansi Tribe and the foundation of our county, and we look forward to serving their needs with the highest quality and commitment,” said Pogue.