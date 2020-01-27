PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant through the years

YourCentralValley.com
by: NBC4 Staff
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kobe Bryant was a giant on the court as well as off.
Bryant and four others died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.
Below are some images from throughout his storied career.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com