Photos: Japanese company busy making Joe Biden rubber masks

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — While surgical masks have been highly sought after this year, Joe Biden rubber masks are also seeing demand.
Ogawa Studios, a Japanese manufacturer, began producing masks resembling the U.S. president-elect in the middle of October, ahead of last week’s election.
Workers in Saitama, a city north of Tokyo, mold rubber to form a likeness of Biden’s face, while features including his pearly white teeth and blue eyes are hand-painted.
So far, around 1,000 masks have been sold. The same manufacturer was flooded with orders for Trump masks before Trump’s inauguration as president four years ago.
