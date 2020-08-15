PG&E to turn off power as California ISO declares statewide Stage 3 Emergency amid heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E has been directed by the California Independent System Operator (ISO) to begin shutting off power as CAISO has declared a statewide Stage 3 Emergency due to excessive heat driving up electricity use and putting strain on the grid.

The power outages will affect about 200,000 to 250,000 customers at a time in rotating power outages.

Other utilities in California are being directed to take similar actions.

The power will be turned off in rotating blocks until about 11 p.m. Power could be out for about one hour for each block.

Photo: CAISO website

Due to the emergency, PG&E will be unable to notify customers in advance of the power shutoffs, which could occur anywhere within PG&E’s service area.

“The safety of our customers and the communities that we serve is PG&E’s most important responsibility. We urge our customers to take immediate steps to reduce their power usage. We will work to restore power safely and as quickly as we are able,” Michael Lewis, Interim President of PG&E, said.

On Thursday, the ISO issued a Flex Alert for Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., calling on the public to conserve electricity.

Consumers are being asked to set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights and put off using major appliances during the time.

