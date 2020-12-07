PG&E to start Public Safety Power Shutoff due to high fire risk conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — PG&E will start Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to high fire risk conditions, hundreds of residents in Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and Mariposa counties could lose power as early as Monday morning.

Officials say high fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive on Sunday evening with high winds forecast to continue early Monday morning, peaking in strength during the day Monday, and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday.

Here is a list of customers by county who could potentially be affected by this PSPS event.

Fresno County: 359 customers, 12 Medical Baseline customers

Madera County: 337 customers, 16 Medical Baseline customers

Mariposa County: 1,234 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers

Tuolumne County: 6,293 customers, 297 Medical Baseline customers

Tulare County: 225 customers, 3 Medical Baseline customers

Total: 8,448 customers, 346 Medical Baseline Customers

Residents will be notified if their power will be turned off and if it does it should be back within 12 daylight hours. Officials estimate about 8,500 customers could be impacted.