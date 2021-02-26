PG&E rates increasing March 1, here’s why

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — On March 1, PG&E rates for natural gas and electric service will be increasing.

“The biggest reason for this rate increase is our General Rate Case or GRC. This rate case pays for nearly 50% of our annual costs to invest in providing safe and reliable gas and electric service,” the company says.

Most customers will be seeing an $8 increase per month others will see a bigger price hike.

The company says the rate increase is an effort to reduce wildfire risk such as hardening our electric system against climate risks, enhancing our vegetation management, and adding more technology and tools, including further building out our network of weather stations and high-definition cameras to monitor fire-danger conditions.

The rate increase won’t pay for any legal claims from wildfires in 2015, 2017 and 2018, or for executive pay, AT&T says.

For more information on the the changes visit the PG&E website here.