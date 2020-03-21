PG&E donates nearly one million N95 and surgical masks to support hospitals

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric vehicles are parked at the PG&E Oakland Service Center in Oakland, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric on Monday, March 16, 2020, won court approval to raise $23 billion to help pay its bills over destructive California wildfires after Gov. Gavin Newsom dropped his opposition to a financing package designed to help the nation’s largest utility get out of bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)— Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced it is donating N95 masks and surgical masks to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) for distribution to California hospitals.

PG&E says they will contribute $1 million to nonprofits focused on supporting individuals and families facing food insecurity.

“As a company and as individuals, we recognize the need to support the medical community and all they’re doing to help safeguard the health and safety of our fellow Californians. This crisis is unprecedented, but we know that our path forward requires us working together and helping medical professionals and first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. Helping our state and local communities is part of who we are at PG&E. It’s the right thing to do,” said Andy Vesey, PG&E CEO and President.

For additional ways PG&E is supporting customers during the COVID-19 public health crisis, go to www.pge.com/covid19.

