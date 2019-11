FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Stormy weather conditions caused some power outages Wednesday morning.

PG&E said there were 42 outages in the area early this morning and the majority were weather-related.

If your vehicle comes in contact with a downed power line, follow these safety rules ➡️ https://t.co/3YX4NKtRFo #cawx pic.twitter.com/q8rwmYTCCS — PG&E (@PGE4Me) November 27, 2019

Visit our mobile outage map to report an outage, view outage details & subscribe to alerts: https://t.co/894FVXm7xe pic.twitter.com/jo1ESjByn9 — PG&E (@PGE4Me) November 27, 2019

For more information on the outages in your area CLICK HERE

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.