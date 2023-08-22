FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Tuesday morning in Yokuts Valley, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.

PG&E says 837 customers are without power along Highway 180 from Dunlap Road to the Hume Lake area.

The power outage was first reported around 10:00 p.m. Monday night. PG&E says the preliminary determination of the outage was caused by the weather.

Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com.

PG&E says the estimated time of power to be restored is yet to be determined.