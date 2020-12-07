PG&E Cancels ‘Public Safety Power Shutoff’ in 5 Counties

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric has canceled it’s Public Safety Power Shutoff for Monday. The company says the decision is based on more favorable weather conditions. It will be notifying customers.

PG&E anticipated turning off power overnight to approximately 8,500 customers in portions of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties.

After monitoring weather conditions throughout the night, the company’s Emergency Operations Center determined that conditions would not warrant initiating Public Safety Power Shutoff.