Pet groomers reopen after being shutdown for 6 weeks

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Pet groomers in Fresno were informed, this morning, that they are an essential business and are getting ready to open back up as phones began ringing continuously for appointments.

Grooming businesses were shut down for nearly six weeks and say they are already seeing problems due to lack of proper grooming.

Grace Rivas, a dog grooming customer said, “Sadie had an ear infection with all kinds of hair growing in her ears.”

The City of Fresno reviewed Governor Newsom’s emergency order and recognized that pet grooming is a form of animal care.

Shanon Ryan, the owner of Pampered Companions Pet Grooming said, “A lot of pets here in the Valley especially are considered family members and a lot of people aren’t able to take care of them on their own at home. Some of the grooming needs…a lot of our pets belong to seniors. They’re their only companion right now and so they really need to get taken care of.”

The owner of Tailwagger’s, who has two locations, one in Clovis and one in Fresno said, “You know, everything’s changed everyday for all of us–including the dogs, but they’re grateful–you can feel that so it feels good. Especially the weekly dogs. They’re glad to get back in here and get their baths.”

Groomers are still following social distancing protocols by letting in customers one at a time.

