Person of interest in custody after man is shot and killed in Coarsegold, deputies say

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives say a person of interest is in custody after a man was shot and killed on Sunday morning, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a report of a victim of a gunshot on the 35000 block of Wells Road in Coarsegold just before 11:30 a.m.

After arriving in the area, deputies say they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say this was not a random act of violence and was an isolated incident. Investigators say they are determining whether or not the person of interest was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.