Person killed in collision on Hwy. 43 near McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed after two vehicles collided near McFarland early this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Highway 43 near Sherwood Avenue. A BMW was traveling westbound on Sherwood Avenue when the driver failed to yield the right-of-way to a Dodge Ram pickup heading northbound on Highway 43 and collided with the vehicle.

The department said it is still unknown if the driver of the BMW failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection before entering.

The driver of the BMW suffered fatal injuries from the accident while the driver of the Dodge pickup was uninjured, CHP said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.