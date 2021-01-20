Person dead after early morning fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A person was found dead after an early morning apartment fire in central Fresno.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Wednesday near Fresno and Weldon avenues.

Firefighters say a single apartment was on fire when they arrived. They searched the apartment and found a person dead inside.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

