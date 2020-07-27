Peoples Church in Fresno held outdoor service, this comes after Gov. Newsom’s recent order

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Dozens of people gathered for an outdoor service at Peoples Church in Fresno Sunday afternoon.

This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued new orders for indoor operations that included places of worship.

Church officials said they paced out chairs in pods of four so different households could practice social distancing. They also set up hand sanitizing stations and encouraged people to wear face coverings.

“I think people’s mental, emotional health is being talked about a lot more than it was previously. On top of that, our spiritual health, so to be able to come together in a place and time like this, it’s huge,” Peoples Church Executive Pastor, Brad Liebe said.

The church says they are still posting online services for those who do not feel comfortable gathering in person.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.