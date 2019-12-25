People still shopping for last-minute gifts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- Last-minute holiday shoppers packed the streets of Riverpark Christmas Eve. People were out buying everything from toys to electronics and they were all anticipating crowds.

George Wheeler did not expect the large crowds the day before Christmas.

“The parking is crazy and you know just getting around is terrible,” said Wheeler.

He said he planned on being out for a short while but was held up from the crowds of Holiday shoppers.

“You know there is a lot of traffic,” said Wheeler. “Say like you are going to Khols you have to wait in line to get there.”

Other shoppers trying out a strategy to beat the hustle and bustle.

Tamarah Michael is out shopping with her family. She said they tried to beat the crowds by shopping early in the day.

“I like to go right when the store opens because everyone likes to sleep in especially during their breaks,” said Michael. “So, I like to go early in the morning.”

Michael said she is in Fresno visiting family and although it is crowded she is happy it is not chaotic.

“I live in SoCal now and I went to a TJ Maxx and a Homegoods and the line was wrapped all around the store,” said Michael. “So, I have yet to see anything like that so it’s not terrible.”

However, some shoppers like Kirk Steitz said the crowds weren’t that bad.

“It’s quiet it’s pretty quiet out. But, it was busy yesterday,” said Steitz. “Yesterday we did some last-minute shopping and it was busy.”

Others like Shelia Sims said they were on a mission to grab all of their holiday gifts to have everything perfect for Christmas.

“So, let me get in and out now and I am looking forward to a great Christmas tomorrow,” said Sims. “So, I am taking care of everything now.”

