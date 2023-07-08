SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A group of activists are on a mission to stop robo-taxis in San Francisco. Videos and pictures shared online show the group called “Safe Street Rebel” immobilizing the driverless cars by putting traffic cones on them.

Videos show people disabling the robotaxis by placing traffic cones on the hood. Safe Street Rebel says they’re protesting the spread of driverless cars.

“We see these as a threat and not a compliment to more environmental mobility solutions like public transit and active mobility,” said one Safe Street Revel member.

The autonomous vehicles owned by companies Cruise and Waymo have been the subject of intrigue and anger. On several recent occasions, the cars have stalled and blocked traffic, gotten in the way of first responders and even hit and killed a dog.

Safe Street Rebel says the examples demonstrate that autonomous vehicles are not safe. The group also thinks the driverless cars push from auto and tech companies hurts public transit.

The “Cone-ning” has gotten under the skin of Waymo who, through a spokesperson, says, “this is vandalism and encourages unsafe and disrespectful behavior on our roadways. We will notify law enforcement of any unwanted or unsafe interference of our vehicles on public roadways.”

Also in response, SFMTA says ” it does not endorse any actions that may increase the number of disabled avs on san francisco streets.”

Each time this happens, a tech needs to reset the car’s system, the public transit agency said.

Despite the cries from some city leaders and opponents of autonomous cars, state regulators are set to approve expansion in San Francisco.

The California Public Utilities Commission is set to meet again next week.