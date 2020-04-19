‘People, are staying home,’ CHP reporting fewer traffic collisions during COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — As the community continues to shelter-in-place, the streets and highways are a lot less busy these days.

“People, they are staying home,” said Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol – Fresno Area.

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a decrease in traffic collisions, resulting in fewer traffic accidents and deaths.

“We’re not seeing, quite the volume of collisions that we typically take on an average day or week and we are seeing a definitely decline in that which is great,” Salas said.

According to a new study from the U.C. Davis Road Ecology Center, since Governor Gavin Newsom’s order went into effect, injury and fatal collisions have been cut in half.

The study compared a number of days in March and April to the same time-frame last year, according to the study the reduction of traffic accidents is saving the state and residents $1 billion.

But while accidents are down, speeding has gone up. CHP is even seeing groups gather to race or perform donuts in the streets.

Law enforcement officials say just because there is less traffic on the road doesn’t give people the green light to disobey the laws and they’re cracking down on it.

“Because people are going out there thinking that the highway patrol and local law enforcement aren’t going to take action but obviously we are, we’re ticketing people locally and across the state for speed,” Salas said.

Law enforcement is also cracking down on sideshows. CHP says it’s happening in the Valley too.

“We just had some back to back sideshow speed racing out here locally,” Salas said.

CHP says they are working with local police and they are out in full force to make sure the public is safe.

“We’ve taken people to jail due to these recent activities and we’re also impounding cars trying to curb the danger out there for the motoring public,” Salas said.

The Fresno Police say Easter is usually the start of “cruising” season in the city and they typically see an uptick in traffic and side-shows.

But officers say they have actually seen a substantial decrease this year and say citation totals are down quite a bit as well in every category since the pandemic started.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.