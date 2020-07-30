Pence campaign bus involved in minor accident in Pennsylvania

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A campaign bus carrying Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a minor accident in Pennsylvania on Thursday, reported the Washington Times.

Pence was uninjured in what was being called a “minor fender bender.” He was transferred from the bus to a limo.

Pence’s motorcade was traveling along a sharp curve when it side-swiped the front fender of a dump truck, said a pool reporter traveling with him.

Shortly after the motorcade was moving again, two police escorts on motorcycles apparently went down in another accident, according to the Hill.

The motorcade resumed a few minutes later.

After the accident, Pence tweeted his gratitude to law enforcement, saying, “Thank you for all you do!”

Pence was scheduled to host a “Cops for Trump” event Thursday in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. He tweeted upon landing that he was “thrilled to be here to support our incredible law enforcement officers!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

