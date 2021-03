FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was struck on Highway 41 Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was hit around 7 a.m. on northbound Highway 41 at the Highway 180 turnoff.

The CHP said they got a report of a person walking on Highway 41 a short time later a pickup truck hit the person and was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Both drivers and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.