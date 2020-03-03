Pedestrian struck by car after jaywalking

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his late 60s was struck by a car while allegedly jaywalking Monday evening.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 7 p.m. close to West and Shields avenues in Fresno.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition. 

The woman driving the car stayed at the scene and called the police. Officials say her children were with her in the car and were not injured. 

The driver will not be cited.

