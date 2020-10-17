Woman struck and killed by vehicle near Friant Road

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle near Friant Road Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Belcher Street and Loss Lake road near Friant Road at around 7:25 p.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived they found the victim has been killed after being struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and called 911, no other injuries were reported.

No other details were available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.