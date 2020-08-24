Pedestrian struck after tripping into path of vehicle as it was pulling away from gas pump

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle after tripping into the path of the vehicle as it was pulling away from a gas pump in Visalia Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the area of Caldwell and West Avenues for a vehicle vs. pedestrian an ampm.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities say alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

The collision is still under investigation.

