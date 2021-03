FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A chain-reaction crash on a Fresno highway was caused by a pedestrian in the road, according to the CHP.

At around 7 a.m. Monday, officers received a call about the pedestrian on Highway 41, just north of Tulare avenue. That was followed by another call of a two-car-crash at the same location.

Officers arrived to find a pick-up truck had hit a man in the road – which was then rear-ended by another car.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with major injuries.