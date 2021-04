FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Chowchilla Police tracked down a driver believed to have been responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian Friday afternoon.

Police found the victim’s body in the road after he was hit on 5th Street.

Witnesses told officers the driver took off and gave a description of the car. About 40 minutes, detectives found the car with matching damage and arrested the driver.

The driver was identified as Juan Ventura.