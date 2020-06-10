Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – One person is dead after police say they were struck by a vehicle in central Fresno Tuesday night.

It happened close to the intersection of Blackstone Avenue and Abby Street.

Officers say they received the call around 10:30 p.m. from a woman who reported a body in the road.

The victim has not been officially identified, but police say he is a man in his 50s. No suspects have been identified and investigators are searching for witnesses and any video surveillance.

