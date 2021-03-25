Pedestrian killed after he was struck by a car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car Thursday night died, according to Fresno Police.

At about 8:15 p.m. police received several calls about a collision at McKinley and Millbrook avenues.

When officers arrived they located a man suffering from trauma as a result of a traffic collision.

The pedestrian was in the center median, traveling in the southbound direction and for unknown reasons decided to cross the road.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and died around 10 p.m.

The driver, a man in his 70s, remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.