FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 60’s was hit and killed by a car on Highway 41 in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says the man was hit while trying to cross Highway 41 near McKinley Avenue and went through the windshield hitting the driver around 5:30 a.m.

The car continued down the highway for a quarter mile before it came to a stop. The driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, according to CHP.

Officers say the pedestrian died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.