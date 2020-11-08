Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in north Fresno early Saturday morning.

Authorities say a man was driving near the area of Blackstone and Gettysburg avenues at around 12 a.m. when he struck a pedestrian.

The man driving the vehicle pulled over and dialed 911, and stayed at the scene, and cooperated with police.

Police say the victim was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries

The investigation is on going.

