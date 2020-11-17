Pedestrian in critical condition after she was hit by a minivan in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A pedestrian is in the hospital after Clovis Police say she was hit by a minivan Monday evening.

Officers say the collision took place around 6:20 p.m. in the area of Holland and Willow avenues in Clovis. They arrived to find the victim lying in the roadway with major injuries. The driver remained at the scene.

Police describe the pedestrian’s condition as critical, but stable.

An investigation into the collision is underway.