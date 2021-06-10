Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Police are searching for the person involved in a hit and run accident that left a pedestrian hospitalized Thursday night in Clovis.

Police officers say the driver hit the pedestrian just after 10 p.m.

The westbound lanes of Shaw Avenue between Helm and Peach are shut down.

There is no word on the condition of the pedestrian or the suspect’s vehicle.

The westbound lanes of Shaw Avenue will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available.