FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police are at Hughes and Weber avenues at this hour after a car struck and killed a man. It happened around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the man was dead when they arrived at the scene. They say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

