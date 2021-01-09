Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run on Highway 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run on Highway 99 early Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

At around 1:32 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person lying on the right shoulder of Highway 99 near Fresno Street at 1:32 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a pedestrian was walking near the start of Fresno Street off-ramp from northbound Highway 99 when an unknown vehicle, driven by an unknown driver, struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP.

CHP says the driver fled in the involved vehicle without providing aid and did not contact authorities.

It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol are a factor on the part of either involved party.

The involved vehicle and driver are currently outstanding. The investigation is ongoing.

If any member of the public has information regarding this collision or may have witnessed anything suspicious call the Fresno Area CHP at (559) 705-2200.