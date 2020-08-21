Peaches from Tulare County packing house may be linked to salmonella outbreak

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Peaches from a Tulare County packing house may be linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened dozens of people.

As a precautionary measure, ALDI is voluntarily recalling assorted peaches received from its supplier, Wawona Packing Company, due to possible Salmonella contamination.

More than 60 people were sickened from the bad fruit. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the incident.

The bagged peaches were reportedly sold under the Wawona brand name at Aldi stores in 16 states starting in June.

The grocery store chain has recalled the peaches in the states affected.

The FDA is urging anyone who bought the peaches to throw them out.

Read the entire recall here.