Peaceful rally in Fresno celebrates Juneteenth, calls for racial equality

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Cultural Arts Park in Downtown Fresno Friday night for a peaceful rally, celebrating Juneteenth and advocating for racial equality.

“We want to just take the time out to give honor where honor is due to our ancestors that have served and have paved the way and trailblazed the roads for us to be here today to take a stand against all that is going on in the world,” said event host Kina McFadden.

“Today June 19th is our opportunity to rally together and fulfill the hopes and dreams of our ancestors as we work toward liberation,” said event coordinator Janice Sumler.

Speakers talked about the history of Juneteenth commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the U.S., as well as why it should be recognized as a national holiday.

“It is time for us to be seen and celebrated. Our story is America’s story, our history is America’s history, and it is time for us to be treated as such,” said Sumler.

Another speaker addressed the continuing issue of racially-fueled violence in our country.

“We’re no longer allowing society to cripple us. We’re no longer allowing society to take the breath out of us, we’re no longer allowing society not to let our lungs expand, because I can breathe.”​

