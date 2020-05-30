Peaceful demonstration in Fresno honors the life of George Floyd

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Hundreds of people showed up to a peaceful demonstration Friday evening at Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno to honor the life of George Floyd, as well bringing awareness to racial injustice.

“We need to be doing the work to reduce bias, to eliminate prejudice, to help people see when that is happening and how we can interrupt it,” said Fresno resident Karen Polnitz.

Polnitz took a moment to read the names of some of the lives lost as the hands of police officers, while other speakers shared their own experiences.

“We’re tired of being nervous every time lights flash behind us,” said Fresno resident Richard Cummins. “We’re tired of giving the speech to our children to keep your hands at 2 o’clock and at 10 o’clock. We’re tired. We’re tired. We’re tired. We’re tired! We’re tired!”

People of different ethnicities lined up along Alluvial Avenue in a show of solidarity.

“One thing that makes me feel good is to see all the non-black people, the non-colored people out here, the non people of color. We need you! We need you! I’m telling you, we need you!,” said another speaker.

“Progress is slow, the struggle for justice is slow,” said Polnitz, “But yes, to see 300 people here of all walks of life tonight is a beautiful thing.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.