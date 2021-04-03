Peace Lutheran Church hosts Easter celebration drive-thru

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Families at Peace Lutheran Church celebrated Easter drive-thru style Saturday morning.

It was the church’s first big outreach event since the pandemic began.

Families drove through the parking lot, stopping at different stations to receive goodie bags, hear music, and connect with people they haven’t seen in a while.

“To actually be in person and have that human contact means more than I can express its just the way we are as human beings we have to have that contact,” said Peace Lutheran Church Member Jane Parsons.

The church is planning to hold in-person services on Easter Sunday. They are also offering an online version.