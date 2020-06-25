Pausing the reopening process would be drastic, warns Fresno County health officer

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – As Fresno County continues to see significant increases in COVID-19 cases, its interim health officer says he is wary of closing down businesses once again in response.

Dr. Rais Vohra warns that the state or county could decide to pause or reverse the reopening process as a means of regaining control over the virus’ spread.

​​”It has been done around the world, where people opened up, and then things kind of got out of control in terms of this coronavirus pandemic, and then they had to close back down, so that is certainly a distinct possibility, something that we don’t want to rush to do,” said Vohra.​​

Fresno County Department of Public Health is reporting between 100 and 150 new cases of COVID-19 every day.

In Sacramento, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that he has no plans to shut down businesses, so long as Californians do their part too.

​​”As long as we start to see more and more compliance with our mask mandate, then I think we can move forward more safely and work our way through this without having to toggle back,” said Newsom.​​

On the federal level, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said pausing the reopening process may be something to consider.​​

“You don’t really need to go back to lockdown. You need to pause and say, ‘Wait a minute. We’re starting to open and things aren’t going right. What do we need to do to correct that?’ Now you may need to stay where you are and impose a few more restrictions or maybe back up a little,” said Fauci.​​

County and state officials said it’s up to residents to follow safety guidelines and slow the spread of COVID-19 – to avoid more serious measures.​

