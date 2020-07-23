Patient surge prompts CRMC to ask Fresno County about storage space

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – After a nearly 50% increase in COVID-19 positive patients, Community Regional Medical Centers will work Fresno County officials to find more space.

It comes after CRMC has converted office and storage rooms to medical areas.

“They are starting to move things around,” said Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau. “Out of office space, and turn it into medical space to keep the ball rolling.”

On July 13, CRMC reported 128 positive COVID-19 patients; on July 22, there were 187 positive COVID-19 patients.

CRMC has converted 50 beds in a nearby building to help with the surge, but there is an impact on staffing. Currently, 196 CRMC personnel are in isolation with 40 confirmed positive.

“That is one of the things that we have been trying to do is get them the staffing that is necessary to staff those beds,” said Fresno County Emergency Medical Services Director Dan Lynch. “That has been a huge focus of ours in the last few weeks.”

Over 100 traveling nurses continue to help with the personnel shortage. The situation moves Fresno County closer to opening the 250-bed field hospital at the Fresno Convention Center.

“If we do open the Convention Center we will face a dilemma of getting qualified personnel there to really make it operational,” said Brandau. “So it is not as easy as unlocking a door and opening it.”

Fresno County officials believe at some point the alternative site will have to be used. However, the facility does not have the same capability as a standard ICU and is more expensive to operate.

Other hospitals in Fresno, such as St. Agnes Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente, are not converting office space at this time.

