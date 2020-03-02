Patient in isolation at Adventist Health Tulare as CDC guidelines increase for COVID-19

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A spokesperson for Adventist Health Tulare confirmed Sunday that a patient is in isolation as a precaution after developing symptoms similar to the Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Adventist Health Tulare says a patient was admitted on Friday at the hospital for similar symptoms of COVID-19. The hospital says they are following all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which were increased Thursday, leading to the patient being isolated pending results of testing.

The patient is being tested for COVID-19 and the results have not been released, according to the hospital.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.