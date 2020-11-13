Passerby alerts sleeping family to house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A sleeping family was rescued by people driving by a house fire in southeast Fresno Friday morning, according to Fresno Fire.

The fire started around 10:00 a.m. near Chestnut and Washington avenues.

Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo said the family is “very lucky” after a passerby saw smoke and alerted them to the fire.

After alerting the family, the people started to put out the fire. One rescuer suffered smoke inhalation fighting the fire.

Fire crews said the fire started in a detached garage and could have spread to the house.

Escobedo said if the rescuers did not stop it would have been a different story for the people inside.