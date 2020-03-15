Parts of HWY 140 closed due to weather conditions

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Highway 140 will be closed on Sunday due to weather conditions, according to California Highway Patrol.

The road will be closed from Briceburg Grade to Cedar Lodge.

CHP says this is a hard closure, no traffic will be allowed in due to heavy rainfall and debris flow predicted in the area.

For more information and to check on road conditions please visit https://roads.dot.ca.gov/.

