Parolee dead following Fresno's first officer-involved shooting of 2021

February 07 2021

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A check-up to locate what Fresno Police called a high-risk parolee ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers say it started when a Hispanic man in his mid-30s took off his ankle monitor, and when his parole officer called for backup things escalated quickly.

“The officers did try and make contact with this individual and tried to detain him,” explained Chief Paco Balderama. “They did have the intent to arrest him and at one point the suspect got up and did have a tool in his left hand.”

According to Chief Balderama, the man then lunged at one of the officers with some type of pliers in his hand, prompting one officer to fire his weapon.

“The Fresno police officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect,” said Balderama. “They did render aid, but the suspect died at the scene.”

Balderama said they are going through body cam video and the two officers involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave.

