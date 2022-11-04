TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old man who is serving a life sentence had a 3-year denial of parole for the 2001 murder of a Visalia woman, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA says Eddie Brown is currently serving his life sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.

According to District Attorney’s Office, Brown and the victim, 33-year-old Bridget Colmore, had been in a relationship for two years. In the early evening of Sept. 11, 2001, Brown called the victim while she was at home with her children. After talking to him, she told her children she would be right back and went to the victim’s apartment. She was not seen alive again.

On Sept. 29, 2001, the DA says Brown was arrested at a gas station in southern California. Relatives of Brown with whom he had been staying said that he brought newspaper clippings of the victim’s disappearance with him. On Oct. 2, 2001, a body was found in a shallow grave outside of Tulare and was identified as Colmore.

In 2009, a jury convicted Brown of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. This was Brown’s first parole denial under California’s elder parole statute, the DA says.