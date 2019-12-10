Parlier family displaced due to massive flooding in their home

PARLIER, California (KGPE) – It was a very rainy weekend throughout the Central Valley. But, a family in Parlier is now displaced due to a large amount of rain flooding their house.

Elizabeth Tienda said she knew it was going to rain but did not expect this much rain.

“It was like a beautiful waterfall going down into our basement,” said Tienda. “Obviously looking at the water is beautiful but not when you see it is going to ruin your property and damage your property.”

Sonia Hall is the City Administrator for Parlier. She said the amount of damage caused by the weekend storm is abnormal.

“We had a weird occurrence yesterday with massive rainfall and some of the residences, did get flooded,” said Hall.

Elizabeth Tienda is one of those residents whose house was flooded. She and her family are now cleaning out there home trying to salvage anything they can.

“It did take until nightfall,” said Hall. “It was probably around 8:30/ 9 o’clock when pumps were picked up.”

Tienda said their house flooded because the drain closest to their house was clogged with trash. So, the water had to go somewhere.

Now she wants the city to make changes so this doesn’t happen to her house or her neighbor’s houses again.

“Even though it is rain and there is nothing we can do to control it–what we can control is where the water goes and how to properly drain and have a good drainage system in the city of Parlier,” said Tienda.

Along with Parlier residents in Fresno and Clovis were also hit hard.

Paul Armendariz is the Assistant Public Utilities Director for the City of Clovis. He said his crews were constantly checking on troubled spots and handing out sandbags.

“We were out addressing these problem areas and patrolling the areas. We have manholes that sometimes become loose,” said Armendariz. “So, we will put those back or unclog drain outlets.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.