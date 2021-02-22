Parlier elementaries bringing around 400 students back

PARLIER, California (KSEE) – The City of Parlier got the news last week that COVID-19 case numbers dropped and that means elementary students can head back to class.

“We pride ourselves here to be able to give our students an identity at school, to have our school belong to them and what better way to do it than being able to get them back and really see their teachers, seeing how much we have missed them,” said Dr. Altagracia Guerrero, the Superintendent for the Parlier Unified School District.

Around 400 students will be back in the TK through second grades this week at four Parlier elementary schools and the superintendent says the district is ready for the new challenges.

“You know it’s gonna be a combination of what we normally see on the first day of school ever and then also being able to get them used to this new normal type of process per say.”

The district placed signs throughout campus showing students and parents the rules and regulations to adhere to and the classroom desks each have plexiglass sectioning the students off — the superintendent emotional, but looking optimistic.

“I wouldn’t want any child to have to go through this, but I think as with anything in life, anything that comes our way, we’re able to face it and I think we’ll be more thankful I think for the things that perhaps we took for granted in the past.”

The district plans to have third through sixth grades come back next week and seventh through 12th grades can come back once Parlier COVID-19 cases are in the red tier.