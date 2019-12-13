Parlier City Council working on ’emergency plan’ after weekend flooding

PARLIER, California (KSEE) – Parlier residents spoke out Thursday after floodwaters poured through streets and into some homes Sunday.

Some said clogged storm drains were to blame. Now they’re demanding the city take action.

“Because we can’t sue Mother Nature and take her to court right?,” said one resident during public comment.

Many people said flooding is an issue they’ve been dealing with for far too long.

“When I got flooded the second time it was September 30, 2010. That one my basement filled,” Patricia Preciado said. She remembers each date her house flooded and was one of several who spoke out at Thursday’s council meeting.

Staff acknowledged something needs to be done and said a long term plan of upgrading the city’s infrastructure is already in the works.

“The storm drains, the pipes are a lot smaller. So we have to expand them, they have to be a lot larger for the volume of the water that comes in,” Alma Beltran the mayor of Parlier said.

Beltran said she hopes the project can be completed in 8 months. But in the meantime, they’re going to put what they’re calling an “emergency plan” into action.

“To make sure all the staff before [winter weather hits], like the rain, we prepare for that,” she said.

Staff said the plan could include using officers to help public works employees, utilizing emergency pumps, and clearing debris from drains before storms.

Beltran wanted people to know their concerns are being taken seriously and the city is working towards solutions.

Residents said they felt like they were heard and remain cautiously optimistic.

“It is a new council. It’s not the council that’s been there for years and finally it sounds like something is going to happen, and in saying that, we have to wait and seem,” Preciado said.

