INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Even when parents are nearby, tragedy can strike. That is why consumer protection advocates and Baby Trend are warning parents of a potentially deadly hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Baby Trend issued the warning Thursday involving two of the company’s strollers. The warning was issued after a 14-month-old child died and a 17-month-old child suffered neck bruises.

According to a report filed on SaferProducts.gov, the injury happened during a family vacation to Disneyland. The toddler was sitting in the front seat of the stroller when their parent said he started “throwing a fit.”

While doing so, the report states the toddler arched his back and straightened out the rest of his body. As a result, his head got stuck between the seat back and canopy umbrella. He was left with bruise marks on the back of his neck.

The CPSC said the death happened when a 14-month-old who was not in the stroller got their neck stuck between the front of the canopy tube and the armrest. Even though their father was nearby, they were unable to see the child until it was too late.

The issue was reported in Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers with model numbers beginning SS76 or SS66. The stollers were sold on Baby Trend’s website, Amazon.com, Bed Bath and Beyond’s website and other retailers like Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and buybuy BABY.

The CSPC said people can mitigate the hazard by removing and separately storing the canopy when not in use, not allowing children to play on the strollers, and always fully securing children in the strollers with the built-in five-point harness.

Instructions on how to remove the canopy are included in the product manual. If people don’t have the manual anymore, they can visit Baby Trend’s website to download it again.

Anyone who experienced an injury or incident involving these strollers, or any other product, is encouraged to report it to CPSC through the Safer Products website.

Anyone with questions can contact Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time Monday through Friday or by email at info@babytrend.com.