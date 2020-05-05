Parade of satellites visible in the sky tonight

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Halley’s Comet comes every 75 years. It was last visible in 1986, and it will not be visible again until 2061.

Halley’s Comet in 1910

But the space snowball leaves a trail of debris the earth passes through twice each year, causing the Eta Aquariid meteor shower.

Brian Bellis is a retired teacher and Star Party Coordinator for Central Valley Astronomers. He says meteor viewing is usually best between midnight and 2:00 a.m. when the Earth is spinning into the path of debris.

But these meteors are already quite dim, making them difficult to see from city backyards. The moon will also be bright through the next few nights, making meteors even more difficult to see.

Bellis says you’re more likely to see a much newer phenomenon: Starlink. He says these satellites will appear like “a faint train of lights traveling across the sky.”

Photo of Starlink satellites crossing the sky from Brian Bellis.

Starlink are a series of internet satellites. SpaceX calls them a “constellation.”

Bellis says, “They’re visible but you’ll want to let your eyes get dark adapted rather than just looking at your phone or computer and walk right out and expect to see them.”

Viewing begins about 8:15 p.m. Monday evening and lasts until about 9:00 p.m.

Look for faint lights traveling in a row, each taking a few minutes to cross the sky.

Bellis adds,

The most prolific train of satellites (about 40 of them) starts going over at 8:14 pm and continues for almost 90 minutes. They run from northwest to southeast and make it to a maximum elevation of about 50 degrees above the northeast horizon. Several smaller trains of four satellites will travel NW to SE a bit higher in the sky within that same time frame. There is a second train of about ten satellites traveling SW to NE from 8:20 to 9:00. Some may even cross paths with the larger train.

If your backyard is still too bright to see this, moon viewing is good all week.

