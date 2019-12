FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Wednesday is International Migrants Day, a day created by the United Nations to recognize the rights of migrants around the globe and to acknowledge their will to face adversity in hope of a better life.

In recent years, the U.S. has seen a significant increase in the number of migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. Many continue to wait at the border with uncertainty and some are waiting for their court date.